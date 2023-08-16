Yogi pays tribute to Atal, calls him a ‘towering personality’

LUCKNOW Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a towering personality…he was multi-talented – a journalist, litterateur and a politician, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath while paying tribute to the leader on his death anniversary on Wednesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

“He was a leader of people who touched the soul of India. The country continued to get his guidance during the period when politics was passing through a transition period,” said Adityanath addressing a gathering before a kavi sammelan in memory of the former PM at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, KGMU.

“During the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Atalji supported the Congress government and spread the message of India’s unity on the forums of the world. At the same time, when Congress tried to strangle democracy, he stood against it. As a politician and as a foreign minister, Atalji delivered a speech in Hindi at the United Nations,” said the CM.

Adityanath said, “The country is benefited by the digital revolution started by Atalji. Today, mobile phones have reached every hand in India - its credit goes to Atalji. When mobile phones were introduced, the cost of a call was ₹16, but today it is zero. India is a country with the largest number of mobile users in the world.”

The CM said Vajpayee had brought the Antyodaya (BPL) scheme to save people from hunger and people from all parties respected him. “No matter how much bitterness he faced from people, Atalji never made it public. He continued to shine on the political horizon of the country. Today is Atalji’s fifth death anniversary…his memories give us new inspiration. His personality inspires us to fulfil people’s aspirations, to work hard and to achieve it by remaining firm on values and principles,” said the CM.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University was established in Lucknow. For the first time, 18 Atal residential schools for labourers and orphans were established as new centres of education, he added.

Earlier in the day, the CM paid floral tribute at the statue of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of his death anniversary.