Yogi reviews dev plans with Saharanpur division MLAs

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a special review meeting with public representatives from Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Shamli, discussing developmental progress in their areas. UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed that all interstate connectivity projects in Saharanpur division be prioritised. (HT file)

The aim of the meeting, held at the Circuit House in Saharanpur, was not only to review the schemes but also to understand the problems of remote areas in the state on a priority basis and ensure that solutions are based on the ground realities and experiences of the public representatives.

The CM interacted with each MLA to understand the issues and development plans of their constituencies. Reaffirming that the development of Saharanpur division is a top government priority, Yogi said its revival and integrated growth form the foundation of building a ‘New Uttar Pradesh’. He reviewed all proposals submitted by the representatives and directed departments to ensure timely, transparent, and quality execution.

Yogi directed that all interstate connectivity projects in the Saharanpur division be prioritised in the first phase action plan based on MLAs’ recommendations. He also instructed the urban development department to mandatorily consult local representatives before drafting any project proposals.

The CM later visited the Baba Jaharveer Goga Mhadi temple in Saharanpur and inaugurated the newly developed Amrit Sarovar within the temple premises.