Yogi Adityanath says Bangladeshis, Rohingya will be shown way out of Uttar Pradesh

Infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingya, will be shown the way out of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said during a discussion on the supplementary budget (2025-26) on the last day of the winter session of the state legislative assembly on Wednesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday. (HT)

“The state government will take effective action against the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. The Opposition parties should not come forward in their support,” he said.

Accusing Opposition leaders of having assisted Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in getting EPIC (election photo identity cards) and Aadhaar cards, thus enabling them to vote, he said, “The state government will screen them all and take adequate action.”

Condemning the recent violence in Bangladesh in which a Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das was killed, the chief minister decried the Opposition for maintaining silence on the matter.

“The parties that stage protests and take out candle marches on issues like Gaza are quiet when Hindus and Sikhs face atrocities in Bangladesh or Pakistan. A resolution condemning the Bangladesh incident should be passed, and it should come from the Leader of the Opposition. We condemn this incident,” he said.

Denouncing the “appeasement politics” of the Opposition, he added that atrocities against any innocent Hindus or Dalits are unacceptable.

“On the other hand, infiltrators stay in our country and commit crimes against our people. The atrocities and the killing of innocent Hindus in Bangladesh is unacceptable. Had Bangladesh and Pakistan not been formed, Hindus would not have been burnt in this manner. If anyone attempted such heinous acts, they would have known the consequences. This is our guarantee of security,” he said.

“We will show the way out of the state to Bangladeshis and the Rohingya. The Opposition should not come forward in their support. Living in our country and committing crimes and atrocities against our people is unacceptable,” the chief minister said.