Yogi slams previous governments for curfews, riots in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Drawing a comparison between the previous governments and his own, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh witnessed curfews and riots before 2017, but now there is peace in the state. “Aaj no curfew-no danga, UP mein sab changa (Today there is no curfew, no riot here, because everything is fine in UP),” the CM said. UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various developmental projects, in Rampur on Saturday (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting at Mahatma Gandhi stadium in Rampur, the CM said, “All festivals are being celebrated peacefully and joyously whether it’s Guru Purab, Holi, Eid, Diwali, or Christmas. Everyone has the freedom to celebrate festivals in their own way. There is security and prosperity here. Today, no one can endanger the security of daughters and businessmen. If anyone tries, he will face consequences.”

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 84 development projects worth ₹610 crore in Rampur and honoured the beneficiaries of various schemes. A short film showcasing the development works in Rampur was also screened during the event. The CM also visited Moradabad to attend various events.

The CM highlighted the positive outcomes of the collective efforts of public representatives, stating that Rampur is now forging a new identity of development. He reassured the public, saying, “Don’t worry, we are committed to both development and preserving our heritage. Please continue to bless us. Every effort will be made to foster development here.”

He further elaborated, “Rampur is progressing with the introduction of a new township scheme. By relocating the jail, we aim to provide residents with an improved township and enhanced facilities.” “Hum Rampuri Chaku ko dhar denge, jo sabki suraksha bhi kar sake aur ghar mein sabji bi kaat sake” (We will sharpen the Rampuri knife, ensuring its effectiveness for both security purposes and domestic tasks like vegetable cutting),” he said.

He mentioned that with the advent of prosperity, occurrences of activities such as pickpocketing and thefts will decrease. “We will ensure employment opportunities for everyone. The melodious strains of violins will once again fill the air in Rampur. The Rampur Gharana will regain its prominence as a distinguished musical institution,” he said. The CM also urged the public to vote for Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi.

Meanwhile in Moradabad, the CM said that the double-engine government not only articulates dreams but also transforms them into reality, which is why people repeatedly choose Modi ji.

He addressed a large public meeting at Awas Vikas Maidan, Moradabad, where he also virtually participated in the public meeting organised in Mirzapur. In his address, he said, “Our resolution was to establish a university in every commissionerate, and today, this resolution is being fulfilled with the foundation laying of new universities in Mirzapur and Moradabad.”

Additionally, CM Yogi laid the foundation stone for the Maa Vindhyavasini State University, spanning 25,500 hectares with an estimated cost of ₹155 crore. During the event, he announced that the university in Moradabad would be named after Guru Jambheshwar.

Attacking the opposition, CM Yogi said that the previous governments first destroyed the education system, then the health system, and failed to ensure the safety of businessmen and daughters. The state was engulfed in riots and curfew, which led to an identity crisis for the youth. Traders left their industries and started migrating.

Addressing the convocation ceremony at Bhimrao Ambedkar Police Academy, the chief minister said that the state government has completed the recruitment process of 1.60 lakh police personnel. Additionally, 1 lakh 56 thousand policemen have been promoted.

Expressing satisfaction, the CM said that 8,362 sub-inspectors and platoon commanders, including 1,618 women police sub-inspectors, are set to join the UP Police following the completion of the basic course of Civil Police at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar UP Police Academy. He further added that the state government has completed the recruitment process of 1.60 lakh police personnel, with an additional 1 lakh 56 thousand policemen being promoted.

