Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi wants action plan to help women who don’t have means to sustain themselves
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
lucknow news

Yogi wants action plan to help women who don’t have means to sustain themselves

Special camps should be organised at block/nyay panchayat level for women eligible for pension under schemes, says the Uttar Pradesh chief minister
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:34 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked for an extensive action plan to help women who have lost their husbands to Covid-19 and have no other means to sustain themselves.

He gave these directives at the meeting with Team-9 on Wednesday. He said the women and child development department should work out the action plan for such women on the pattern of the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.

He also said the state government was committed to the uplift of such women and there was a need to make arrangements for their livelihood. Special camps should be organised at block/ nyay panchayat level for women eligible for pension under schemes for destitute women, he said.

The chief minister also said the revenue department should ensure that benefits of family succession were provided to such women on priority basis. He said a note should be taken of problems being faced by elders living in old age homes. Family disputes of such persons should be resolved, and better care should be taken of their health, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.