Yogi’s campaign against corruption will end up as jumla: Akhilesh
Akhilesh’s tweet came hours after chief minister Yogi Adityanath promised a vigorous drive against corruption, at an event in Jaunpur
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the proposed campaign to end corruption in the state, a move that, he said, would end up being rhetoric.
In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh said: “The BJP says that it will run a campaign against corruption. In that case, their homes will get empty. Then from where will it get money to make or pull-down governments? How will the puppets be controlled with ‘golden threads’? Ultimately, this campaign too would end up as ‘jumla’ (rhetoric). ‘Bha sey BhaJaPa, Bha sey Bhrastachaar’ (BJP and corruption are synonymous).”
Akhilesh’s tweet came hours after chief minister Yogi Adityanath promised a vigorous drive against corruption, at an event in Jaunpur. “The coming five years will be the years of vigorous fight against corruption and the corrupt. Same as the BJP government launched a drive against mafias and ensured the end of ‘mafia raj’,” the CM had said.
Akhilesh, in a separate statement, said before ousting the BJP in the 2027 UP Assembly elections, people will wipe it out in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The SP statement quoted Akhilesh as saying: “Betraying people and going back on promises is the BJP’s actual character. The BJP excels in rhetoric, manipulation and making new promises. It betrays the holy rivers Ganga and Yamuna, and it betrays the youth. People are now fed up with this behaviour of the BJP and will wipe it out in 2024 before they oust it in 2027.”
Akhilesh said that before returning to power the chief minister had promised to give free irrigation and then went back on the promise. “Now when the farmers are facing drought, the government is using the deception of a survey instead of paying compensation. Even before that, this government had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022 and then failed to deliver on the promise.”
-
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
-
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
-
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
-
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
-
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics