Yogi’s Japan, Singapore tour to push UP’s USD 1-trillion economy goal

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to give a major push to his government’s goal of making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1-trillion economy by 2027-2030 during his proposed foreign tour to Japan and Singapore later this month, aimed at positioning the state as a preferred investment destination. During his Japan visit, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to travel to Tokyo, Yamanashi, Osaka and Kyoto. (File)

With the Ground-Breaking Ceremony (GBC) proposed in March-April this year and the investors’ summit scheduled later in the year, the foreign tour assumes importance for the chief minister. This will be his fifth overseas visit, following earlier tours to Myanmar, Mauritius, Nepal and Russia, according to officials.

A roadshow is also proposed at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, where the chief minister will deliver introductory remarks in Japanese to connect with the local audience. During his Japan visit, Yogi is expected to travel to Tokyo, Yamanashi, Osaka and Kyoto. He is also proposed to meet the governors of Tokyo and Yamanashi, besides interacting with the Indian diaspora in Japan.

According to the state government, the dates for the visit are being finalised in close coordination with the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA), the Embassy of India in Tokyo and the High Commission of India in Singapore.

In Tokyo, a roundtable conference on the ‘Japan-Uttar Pradesh Partnership for Manufacturing, Mobility and Technology’ is also proposed. The conference is expected to see participation from top Japanese corporations across sectors such as automotive, electric vehicles, electronics, railways, engineering, chemicals and logistics, including companies already operating in India and Uttar Pradesh.

The Invest UP team will explore new investment opportunities in the state’s industrial parks and corridors and make presentations on Uttar Pradesh’s industrial infrastructure, green hydrogen strategy, tourism circuits and ease of doing business reforms. A joint interaction with Japanese and Indian media is also proposed to communicate key outcomes and highlight the strategic importance of the UP-Japan partnership.

Cultural diplomacy will also be on the agenda during the Japan visit, aimed at highlighting civilisational ties and drawing parallels with Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual centres — Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura and Vrindavan. The objective is to promote the state’s spiritual, Buddhist and ecotourism circuits among Japanese travellers, and explore joint promotion and knowledge exchange on heritage management, officials said.

According to UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta, the chief minister’s visits to Japan and Singapore will play an important role in attracting foreign investment to Uttar Pradesh.

In Singapore, the chief minister is proposed to be stationed at the Shangri-La hotel, where the focus will be on strengthening the UP-Singapore economic partnership in areas such as urban development, smart cities, water management and skills collaboration, along with foreign investment. The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI), FICCI and other business federations are expected to assist Invest UP in finalising memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

During the Singapore visit, Invest UP will position Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Noida and Ghaziabad as pilot destinations for collaboration with Singapore. These interactions are proposed to take place either at the Shangri-La or the Indian High Commission premises. The delegation will also study flagship urban and logistics projects relevant for replication in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.