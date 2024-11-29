BBD Police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old youth who killed his 40-year-old live-in partner by attacking her with a mortar and pestle in the Chinhat area late Wednesday night. The accused, who had fled the scene after committing the crime, was arrested near Indira Canal. Youth kills live-in partner using mortar and pestle over argument in Lucknow, held

The couple, who had been living together for the past eight months, reportedly had an argument that escalated into violence, said police.

The victim, identified as Anjali Valmiki, 40, originally from Sitapur’s Sidhauli area, worked as a sanitation staff member at a private hospital in Barabanki. She had been living separately from her husband, Sanjay Valmiki, for the last eight years and had rented a house in Nevazpurwa, BBD. For the past eight months, Anjali had been in a live-in relationship with one Devanand Sharma, originally from Barabanki, who used to drive an auto-rickshaw.

BBD police also booked the man under Section 103 (2)V (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with sections of the SC/ST Act.

According to police, around 9 pm on Wednesday, an argument erupted between the couple at their home. In a fit of rage, Devanand allegedly attacked Anjali with a stone grinder, causing severe head injuries. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to her injuries. A tenant living in the same building discovered Anjali lying in a pool of blood and raised an alarm. The landlord informed the police.

“Anjali was a mother of five children, and she had recently arranged the weddings of her daughters. At the time of the incident, only Anjali and Devanand were present in the house,” said ACP, Vibhutikhand Radharaman Singh.

Police revealed that the couple had been arguing for days. Devanand wanted Anjali to move to his village, citing an inability to afford the rent. However, Anjali insisted on a court marriage before relocating. This disagreement escalated, leading to the fatal attack.

The victim’s husband, Vijay, was informed by the landlady’s son and filed a police complaint.