Youth kills rly staff at Prayagraj Jn, jumps before train

A 24-year-old railway employee was killed and a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable injured after they were attacked with an iron rod by an unidentified youth at Prayagraj Junction late Wednesday night. The assailant died shortly after, jumping in front of a moving train while attempting to flee. Railways to provide ₹ 25L aid, job to deceased employee’s family (Sourced)

The incident occurred on platforms 7/8, where Amit Kumar Patel, a mechanical helper in the Carriage and Wagon (C\&W) department of North Central Railway, was on duty. Police said a man, suspected to be mentally unwell, arrived from the outer side of the platform and suddenly struck Patel on the head and face, killing him on the spot.

RPF constable Madhav Singh Yadav, who attempted to intervene, was also attacked and sustained serious head injuries. He boarded the Bundelkhand Express to seek help but got down at Naini station due to heavy bleeding and was later admitted to a hospital. Singh is posted in Jhansi and was on postal duty in Prayagraj on Wednesday, officials said.

As panic spread among passengers, some tried to catch the attacker. According to reports, the man fled and jumped in front of the Purva Express, resulting in his death.

Senior officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and began examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Superintendent of police (GRP) Prashant Verma also visited the junction late in the night. RPF inspector Rajiv Ranjan Upadhyay said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

In connection with the killing of Amit Kumar Patel, senior PRO of North Central Railway (NCR), Amit Kumar Malviya, said the family of the deceased would be provided immediate financial assistance of ₹25,000, followed by ₹24.75 lakh. He added that under the dying-in-harness rules, a family member would also be given a job in the railways.