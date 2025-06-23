Youth power is country’s future: UP governor

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Monday visited the UP Institute of Design (UPID), Noida (AKTU, Noida Campus), Sector-62, and reviewed the university’s achievements. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel. (HT file)

The governor-chancellor also met the officials of the institute and sought information about the progress and functioning of the institute. She appreciated the programmes being made by the institute with the available infrastructure and gave necessary suggestions to further improve the educational quality and innovation.

The governor interacted with the students and faculty members of the institute and listened to their expectations, ideas and suggestions related to education, research and career. She motivated the students to achieve new heights in the field of knowledge and skills, saying the youth power is the future of the country, hence they should adopt the spirit of continuous study, discipline and innovation in life.

Patel also said the students of the institute should also be aware of social responsibilities and use technical knowledge for public welfare. The chancellor laid special emphasis on the installation of solar panels in the university campus, increase in enrolment of students from rural areas and availability of quality equipment.

She further said the university should move forward in the direction of innovation and sustainable development. Additional chief secretary to the governor Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, special officer education Pankaj L. Jani, vice chancellor of the university Prof JP Pandey and others were also present on the occasion.