Lucknow Sikhs decry ban on Nagar Kirtan in Nankana Sahib

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:27 IST

Lucknow Sikhs of the city are angry over the ban on Nagar Kirtan in Nankana Sahib in Pakistan They have termed the Pak government’s decision as ‘fascist’ .

President of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (LGPC) Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “ We will hold huge demonstrations in every city to protest against the attack on our Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Instead of arresting those who attacked the Gurudwara, the Pakistani government has banned Nagar Kirtan in Nankana Sahib.”

He said , “ Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan are not safe , their daughters are kidnapped, raped and converted to Islam. Minorities are suppressed in the Islamic state of Pakistan.”

On Sunday a delegation of UP Sikh Pratinidhi Board and Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Samaj met defence minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Lucknow on Sunday.

President of UP Sikh Pratinidhi Board Gurmeet Singh said, “ Sikhs are not safe in Pakistan , even in Nankana Sahib . It is time for India to act against Pakistan at the international level. Sikhs are hurt over the kidnapping of Hindu and Sikh girls in Pakistan and the pressure on minorities to convert to Islam is immense. From 23% in 1947, the minorities have been reduced to just 3 % in Pakistan because of oppressive tactics of the Pakistani government.”

President of Alambagh Gurudwara Nirmal Singh said, “ Even thinking of changing the name of Nankana Sahib shows the regressive intent of Pakistani government, which is supporting the rogue elements on its soil. India needs to create international pressure on Pakistan to protect the religious places of Sikhs and Hindus in Pakistan.”