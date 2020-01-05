e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cities / Lucknow Sikhs decry ban on Nagar Kirtan in Nankana Sahib

Lucknow Sikhs decry ban on Nagar Kirtan in Nankana Sahib

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow Sikhs of the city are angry over the ban on Nagar Kirtan in Nankana Sahib in Pakistan They have termed the Pak government’s decision as ‘fascist’ .

President of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (LGPC) Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “ We will hold huge demonstrations in every city to protest against the attack on our Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Instead of arresting those who attacked the Gurudwara, the Pakistani government has banned Nagar Kirtan in Nankana Sahib.”

He said , “ Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan are not safe , their daughters are kidnapped, raped and converted to Islam. Minorities are suppressed in the Islamic state of Pakistan.”

On Sunday a delegation of UP Sikh Pratinidhi Board and Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Samaj met defence minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Lucknow on Sunday.

President of UP Sikh Pratinidhi Board Gurmeet Singh said, “ Sikhs are not safe in Pakistan , even in Nankana Sahib . It is time for India to act against Pakistan at the international level. Sikhs are hurt over the kidnapping of Hindu and Sikh girls in Pakistan and the pressure on minorities to convert to Islam is immense. From 23% in 1947, the minorities have been reduced to just 3 % in Pakistan because of oppressive tactics of the Pakistani government.”

President of Alambagh Gurudwara Nirmal Singh said, “ Even thinking of changing the name of Nankana Sahib shows the regressive intent of Pakistani government, which is supporting the rogue elements on its soil. India needs to create international pressure on Pakistan to protect the religious places of Sikhs and Hindus in Pakistan.”

top news
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
Fascists in power afraid of voices of students, tweets Rahul Gandhi on JNU
Fascists in power afraid of voices of students, tweets Rahul Gandhi on JNU
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities