Lucknow tap water of ‘poor’ quality, says BIS study

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:59 IST

Lucknow: The piped water in the state capital was found to be poor for drinking in a nationwide study conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under the Department of Consumer Affairs.

According to the findings released on Saturday, 10 samples of piped water lifted from different parts of the city failed to meet the standards on six parameters, including turbidity, hardness and total dissolved solids (TDS).

Tests were conducted for a total of 28 parameters, including chemical, physical and toxic substances.

SK Verma, general manager of Uttar Pradesh Jal Sansthan (UPJS), which supplies piped water in around 4 lakh households in the city, said that he had no knowledge about the study and claimed that piped water in the city was potable. “The tests are done on several parameters by different agencies. As per our standards the piped water in the city is potable.”

Verma added that the department would review the quality of piped water in the city.

The Jal Sansthan supplies 705 MLD of water daily in Lucknow.

For the BIS study, samples were drawn from 20 state capitals and were sent for testing as per the Indian Standard 10500:2012 (specification for drinking water).

Lucknow was among 13 cities, including Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram drinking water quality of which failed to comply with BIS standards.

The study was taken up under the central government’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide safe drinking water to all households by 2024. The push is to make BIS standards mandatory for municipal tap water across the country.

Commenting on the study, union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan told mediapersons in Delhi that the objective of the study was to encourage state governments to provide quality piped water supply to residents.