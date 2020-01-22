Lucknow to replicate Indore model of cleanliness

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:23 IST

Lucknow The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to follow the Indore model for keeping the city clean. Other things like managing streetlights, generating funds and solid waste management would also be done on that pattern.

“Indore has been declared the cleanest city of India four times in a row. This is not possible without following a system. There is no harm in replicating good practices from other cities, if these can benefit Lucknow. That’s why LMC has signed an MoU with IIM-Indore for solid waste management under the smart city project,” said Sanyukta Bhatia, mayor.

She said, “If replication of the Indore model of cleanliness, other activities help improve the rankings of Lucknow in sanitation index, I will not hesitate in taking bold steps for the benefit of the city.”

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “We will send our officials to Indore for training so that they can see what’s the difference between Lucknow and Indore. We will study the solid waste management of Indore to see where Lucknow is going wrong.”

The door-to-door garbage collection initiative by the Indore Municipal Corporation and a combination of public awareness, support by civil society groups and heavy fines for littering led to Indore emerging as the cleanest city in the country and retaining the tag in subsequent surveys.

To make Indore ODF, some concrete steps were taken there by the municipal corporation. A lot of focus was on creating awareness about the benefits of using a toilet, said the municipal commissioner. “They were the first ones to achieve the ODF target, besides treating solid waste and generating energy from it,” added Tripathi.