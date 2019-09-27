Lucknow tourist spots remain deserted on World Tourism Day

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:41 IST

On World Tourism Day (Friday), the famed tourism destinations of the city of nawabs wore a deserted look -- thanks to around two days of incessant rainfall.

Bada Imambada and the Residency — two ticketed and popular monuments here — witnessed a sharp dip in ticket sales.

“Who wants to go out in rain? Since it has been raining continuously for the last two days, there is hardly any tourist turn out,” said an official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) while talking about the poor footfall at Residency.

The data at the ticket counter showed that more than 300 tourists visited the heritage site on September 25. The figure, however, dipped to less than 50 on September 26 — the day it began to rain. The number did not improve on Friday too.

At the Bada Imambada, the situation was no different. Fareed Akhtar Zaidi, officer on special duty at the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (that manages the monument), said, “On regular days, the monument witnesses a footfall of 1,200 to 2,100. Rain has reduced this sharply. While 1,430 tickets were sold on September 25, the number plunged to 570 on September 26 and to 300 on September 27.”

Other monuments such as Chhota Imambada, Sibtainabad Imambada and Dilkusha Garden suffered the same fate.

