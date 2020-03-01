e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 14-yr-old held captive for 4 months, pushed into prostitution, 4 booked

Ludhiana: 14-yr-old held captive for 4 months, pushed into prostitution, 4 booked

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 14-year-old Fazilka girl was held captive for four months in Ludhiana, raped repeatedly and pushed into prostitution by a 23-year-old woman and her three aides, police said on Sunday.

The Dugri police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, Ramandeep, alias Simran, 23, of Dugri, who kidnapped the child; her friend Gagan, who raped the victim; and their accomplices Ashu and Sunita of Tibba Road, who made money off of pandering the girl.

The matter came to fore after the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother, who approached the Fazilka police. After lodging a zero FIR on February 14, the Fazilka police referred the case to Ludhiana police, who registered a case on February 29.

KIDNAPPED IN SEPT 2019

The victim, a student of Class 8 in Laduka, Fazilka, told the police that she and her younger brother had been living with their grandmother for over a year following marital discord between their parents.

On September 10, 2019, after her mother chastised over a petty issue, she fled home. She boarded a train for Ludhiana, where she stayed on a platform for two days. There, Ramandeep lured her to her house in Dugri, offering her help in returning home.

Ramandeep kept her at her house for over a month, where she forced her take drugs. In the absence of the woman, her friend Gagan raped her for three days. In October, the duo sent her to the house of a woman named Sunita at Tibba Road.

Sunita and her accomplice Ashu then pushed her into prostitution. Sunita would send her with different men after sedating her with drugs.

The victim added that managed to escape from Sunita’s house in January 2020 and returned to the Ludhiana railway station, where she was found by members of Childline helpline. They helped reunite her with her parents. Earlier in February, she revealed the matter to her mother, who took her to the police.

Sub-inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO, Dugri police station, said they had booked the four accused under Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 370-A (exploitation of a trafficked child), 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution, etc), 373 (buying minor for purposes of prostitution, etc) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

top news
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities