Ludhiana: 3 more succumb to virus

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 01:28 IST

Three more Covid-19 deaths were reported in the district, even as 92 fresh infections were detected, health officials said on Tuesday.

The district now has 775 active cases. Ludhiana has so far had 21,580 Covid cases, of which 870 lost their battle to the virus.

The three deceased include a 73-year-old woman of Kitchlu Nagar, who passed away at SPS hospital, a 64-year-old man a village in Khanna and a 26-year-old resident of the city.