Ludhiana ASI held taking bribe

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:46 IST

The state vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ludhiana police while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man accused of threatening the family of a gangrape victim for settlement in the case.

ASI Mool Raj, posted at Sarabha Nagar police station, had assured accused Gurdeep Singh of favouring him in the case lodged against him.

Gurdeep, in his complaint, stated that he was booked by Sarbha Nagar police under Sections 195-A and 120-B of IPC on April 26, 2019 for threatening the mother of the gangrape victim for settlement.

Gurdeep said he had secured bail in the case from the Punjab and Haryana high court. He had also filed an application to the commissioner of police for re-investigation in the case, pleading that he was implicated in the matter.

The commissioner had marked an inquiry to Sarabha Nagar police station and the matter was referred to ASI Mool Raj.

The complainant added that Mool Raj had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe for allowing him to join investigation and for favouring him in the case. Gurdeep then lodged a complaint with the vigilance bureau.

Senior superintendent of police (vigilance) Rupinder Singh said following the complaint, they laid a trap on Thursday and arrested the ASI red-handed. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

A 21-year-old woman and her male friend were kidnapped by a gang of miscreants near Issewal bridge on February 9, 2019. The woman was gangraped at a vacant plot in Issewal village, while her friend was physically tortured. Later, the police had arrested six accused – Saif Ali, Ajay, Sadiq Ali, Surmu and Jagroop Singh and a minor.

On April 26, 2019, the police booked Gurdeep for threatening the mother of gangrape victim for settlement in the gangrape case.