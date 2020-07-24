Ludhiana college shines in Panjab University BEd exams

cities

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:15 IST

As many as 12 students of BCM College of Education bagged top positions in the BEd special education first and third semester exams declared by the Panjab University on Thursday. In the first semester, the college secured first, second, third, sixth, eighth and ninth positions. In third semester, they bagged first, second, third, seventh, eighth and tenth positions in the varsity.

In semester 1 , Prerna Sharma topped in the varsity with 81.50% . The second position was secured by Deepamala Yadav with 81.25% while the third position was clinched by Roma with 80.75% . The sixth and eighth positions were bagged by Mukesh and Simranjit Kaur who scored 72.50% and 72% respectively. The ninth position was secured by Simranjeet Kaur with 71.75 % .

Priya Arora

In semester 3 exams, Priya Arora topped Panjab University with 82.34 % . The second position was bagged by Chakshu Sharma with 79.66% marks. The third position was clinched by Shyamli Arora with 79.31% marks. Prabhleen Kaur stood sixth with 75.72%.

Pallavi Garg and Chahat Bansal secured eighth position in the varsity with 75.10% marks. Richa Mittal bagged the tenth position and scored 74.41% marks.