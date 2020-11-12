Ludhiana couple booked for availing of ₹6.5-lakh loans on fake documents

cities

Police are on the lookout for a couple that secured loans amounting to Rs 6.5 lakh using fake Aadhaar cards and other documents.

The accused have been identified as Kabir Rai and Roshni Devi of Ambedkar Nagar.

Kuljit Singh, manager at Bajaj Finance company, complained to the police that they had been receiving correspondence from people that they were receiving messages and phone calls from their firm to clear loans, even though had not applied for any.

On investigating, they discovered that a couple had availed of the said loans using documents of other people. So, he lodged a police complaint on August 22, 2019.

ASI Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged after a probe, adding that the accused will be arrested soon.