Ludhiana: Curfew violators to be lodged in four open jails

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 02:46 IST

The Ludhiana police has notified setting up of four open jails to punish people who are violating curfew norms.

As per police sources, the temporary jails — set up at New SD School at Bahadurke Road, indoor stadium on Pakhowal Road, Guru Nanak Stadium and Valmiki Bhawan in Moti Nagar — will become functional from Sunday. Violators will be detained for up to 24 hours in these open jails, and if needed, they will be shifted to the central jail.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) level officials have been deputed as assistant jail superintendents at these four locations.

Agrawal said the incidents of curfew violations are rampant despite stern action against the violators. “People are seen roaming around in the city for no reason which could create problem for others. Some shopkeepers are also running their business causing people to huddle at their shops that could lead to the spread of coronavirus. In such cases, police would roundup the violators and will detain them in open jails for up to 24 hours,” he added.

He said various cases against such violators under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have already been registered.

An employee at Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal road, said, “Officials had earlier planned to convert the stadium into an isolation ward for patients suffering from coronavirus. They had even cleaned and sanitised the stadium for the purpose. But now, as situation is under control in Ludhiana, they have decided to convert the stadium into an open jail.”