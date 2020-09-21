Ludhiana: Day after LIP workers clash with police, 2 ASIs transferred, FIR against party workers

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:02 IST

A day after the turban of an elderly man associated with the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) was allegedly tossed by the police during a protest outside Payal police station, Khanna SSP Harpreet Singh has shifted two police personnel to Police Lines and marked an inquiry into the matter.

The police have also registered an FIR against Manwinder Singh Giaspura and other protesters for violating social distancing norms.

The SSP said that two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) have been shifted to Police Lines and a probe has been marked to SP (investigation) into the matter. He added that the police have been investigating to know if cops deliberately tossed an elderly protester’s turban or it came off accidentally.

LIP leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura alleged that a villager from Maksudra was allegedly picked up by Khanna police after he had lodged a complaint against a sarpanch and a panch member for allegedly asking for bribe of ₹10,000 to get his case cleared under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

He also alleged that the cops tried to strangulate him with a piece of rope, passed caste-based derogatory remarks and tossed his turban before lathicharging the LIP workers. Later, cops also tossed the turban of an elderly worker and kicked him.

Giaspura added that if action was not taken against the errant cops, they will stage a protest at the SSP office and also approach SC/ST commission.

The SSP has refuted the allegations levelled by Giaspura. He said that the allegation of tying a rope around his neck is ambiguous. “At the time of the incident, 50 persons were present at the spot. No one saw SHO putting a rope around his neck,” said the SSP.

“Is it possible that a policeman will dare to do such action in the presence of fifty-odd people,” he added

The LIP workers had indulged in a scuffle with police personnel on Sunday evening during a protest. The police had lathicharged LIP workers to control the situation.