e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Day after LIP workers clash with police, 2 ASIs transferred, FIR against party workers

Ludhiana: Day after LIP workers clash with police, 2 ASIs transferred, FIR against party workers

The police have also registered an FIR against Manwinder Singh Giaspura and other protesters for violating social distancing norms

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A day after the turban of an elderly man associated with the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) was allegedly tossed by the police during a protest outside Payal police station, Khanna SSP Harpreet Singh has shifted two police personnel to Police Lines and marked an inquiry into the matter.

The police have also registered an FIR against Manwinder Singh Giaspura and other protesters for violating social distancing norms.

The SSP said that two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) have been shifted to Police Lines and a probe has been marked to SP (investigation) into the matter. He added that the police have been investigating to know if cops deliberately tossed an elderly protester’s turban or it came off accidentally.

LIP leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura alleged that a villager from Maksudra was allegedly picked up by Khanna police after he had lodged a complaint against a sarpanch and a panch member for allegedly asking for bribe of ₹10,000 to get his case cleared under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

He also alleged that the cops tried to strangulate him with a piece of rope, passed caste-based derogatory remarks and tossed his turban before lathicharging the LIP workers. Later, cops also tossed the turban of an elderly worker and kicked him.

Giaspura added that if action was not taken against the errant cops, they will stage a protest at the SSP office and also approach SC/ST commission.

The SSP has refuted the allegations levelled by Giaspura. He said that the allegation of tying a rope around his neck is ambiguous. “At the time of the incident, 50 persons were present at the spot. No one saw SHO putting a rope around his neck,” said the SSP.

“Is it possible that a policeman will dare to do such action in the presence of fifty-odd people,” he added

The LIP workers had indulged in a scuffle with police personnel on Sunday evening during a protest. The police had lathicharged LIP workers to control the situation.

top news
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: All-round RCB beat SRH by 10 runs
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: All-round RCB beat SRH by 10 runs
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In