Home / Cities / Ludhiana educationist’s book detailing challenges brought about by Covid-19 released

Ludhiana educationist’s book detailing challenges brought about by Covid-19 released

The book was released by Sardara Singh Johl, chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ranjodh Singh (left) and Sardara Singh Johl at the release of the former’s book ‘Corona Story’ at Ramgarhia College for Girls in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Ranjodh Singh (left) and Sardara Singh Johl at the release of the former’s book ‘Corona Story’ at Ramgarhia College for Girls in Ludhiana on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

A book, “Corona Story”, describing the experiences of various challenges during the pandemic, authored by Ranjodh Singh, president of the Ramgarhia Educational Council, was released on Saturday.

The book was released by Sardara Singh Johl, chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, at an event organised by the department of Punjabi of Ramgarhia College for Girls.

Besides, Surjit Patar, Gurbhajan Singh Gill, Bhai Gurmeet Singh Shant, Jagbir Singh Sokhi and Janmeja Singh Johl were among the speakers at the event . Moulana Usman Ludhianvi and Naib Shahi Imam also attended the book release. Principal Inderjit Kaur welcomed the guests.

Talking about his book, Sardara Singh Johl said it portrayed the difficult phase that citizens were passing through due to Covid-19 and how their lives had been influenced by it.

Patar praised the topic, title and the ideas collected in the book, which he said will be enjoyed by readers in the future as well.

Janmeja Singh Johl said the book mirrored the plight of social, economical, cultural and academic upheavals due to Covid 19.

