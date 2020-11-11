e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Father-son duo, aide booked for pilfering security agency’s ₹13 lakh

Ludhiana: Father-son duo, aide booked for pilfering security agency’s ₹13 lakh

Made bogus entries in attendance register, transferred money to their bank accounts.

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two person, including a woman, have been booked for embezzling Rs 13 lakh of a security agency by marking bogus attendance of its employees and transferring their salaries to their bank accounts.

The accused have been identified as Amrik Singh and his son, Prabhjot Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur, and Tajinder Kaur of New Janta Nagar.

The trio was booked under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120- B of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Jagraj Singh, owner of Indian Security Services, Dholewal Chowk.

Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said the accused were appointed to maintain the attendance register of the agency’s staff. But, the trio, in connivance with each other, made fake attendance entries and moved their salaries amounting to Rs 13.57 lakh to their bank accounts.

Efforts are on to arrest them, the IO said.

