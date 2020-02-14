Ludhiana girl tops Punjab judicial exam

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:33 IST

Shivani Garg, 24, of Ludhiana has topped the Punjab Civil Services (Judicial) exam, the results of which were declared by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Friday.

Shivani, an alumna of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, had also attained second rank in the Haryana judicial exam.

Attributing her success to her parents and teachers, Shivani said: “Consistent hard work is the key to success. I studied seven to eight hours daily.” Her father, Krishan Lal, is a businessman and mother, Luxmi Devi, is a homemaker.

Shivani, who has cleared the exam in her first attempt after scoring 603.88 out of 1050 marks, said she had decided to pursue law while studying at BCM Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana.



Now, she has an important decision to make — join Punjab or Haryana judicial service. “I will make the call after discussing it with my parents and teachers,” she said.

HC LAWYER GETS 2ND RANK

Sangam Kaushal, 28, who has been practising in the Punjab and Haryana high court for the past three years, has attained second rank.

Belonging to Kharar, Mohali, he completed his schooling in Chandigarh before graduating in law from Panjab University in 2015.

A firm believer of hard work and consistency, he comes from a family of lawyers and gave the entire credit of his success to his parents.

His father, LR Kaushal, who retired as a district attorney, Rupnagar, had been a guiding force. His mother, who is a government schoolteacher in Chandigarh, has been equally supportive. His wife, Chinar Thakur, is a senior research fellow in the political science department, PU.

Sangam said this was his second attempt and the result came as a big surprise. His brother-in-law, who is an assistant district attorney in Patiala, was the one who called him to break the news. His sister is also pursuing PhD in law from Patiala.

TWIN JOY FOR HARLEEN

Harleen Kaur, 25, of Samrala, Ludhiana, has attained third rank, days after she got fourth rank in the Haryana judicial exam.

An alumna of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, she said: “I followed a proper schedule, studying six to seven hours daily, and attained this rank with the help of both self-study and coaching.”

Harleen attributed her success to her parents and teachers. While her father, Rajinder Singh, is a government homoeopathic doctor, her mother, Sukhjeet Kaur, is a homemaker.

LUCKY IN SECOND ATTEMPT

Ravneet Kaur, 26, also an alumna of the Patiala law varsity, got fourth rank. It was her second attempt.

A resident of Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, she is the daughter of Sukhdeep Singh Bedi, a social activist.

An alumna of St Francis Convent School, Dera Baba Nanak, she always wanted to be a judge, said her father.

“I attribute my success to my parents and teachers. My consistent efforts helped me bring laurels to my town and family,” said Ravneet.