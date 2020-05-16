e-paper
Ludhiana govt college organises webinar on life insurance as a career

Ludhiana govt college organises webinar on life insurance as a career

Varinder Dutta, development officer LIC, was the keynote speaker

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The webinar was organised for the second semester students of MCom.
The webinar was organised for the second semester students of MCom.
         

SCD Government College, Ludhiana, conducted a webinar on ‘Life insurance as a career’ on Saturday. It was organised for the second semester students to provide them a platform for their summer internship with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Varinder Dutta, development officer LIC, was the keynote speaker. He talked about the various prospects of insurance sector, how it contributes to the nation’s income and increase in per capita income by demonstrating examples of employees’ success stories.

Around 75 students of MCom business innovation and post graduate students of commerce and faculty members attended the session. Dharam Singh Sandhu, principal of the college, thanked the speaker for the webinar.

