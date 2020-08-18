Ludhiana: Govt’s decision of imposing lockdown on Saturdays invite criticism

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:36 IST

With coronavirus cases rising in Punjab and the state government announcing additional restrictions in the cities of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala which have emerged as hotbeds of the infection, different sectors including traders, hoteliers, restaurant and salon owners, etc have strongly criticised the decision to impose lockdown on Saturdays.

Traders said that they were already receiving tepid response post lockdown. With this decision of the government, the business would be badly hit, they said.

President of Akalgarh market garment association, Manpreet Singh Bunty said, “The wholesale garment business in the city is dependent on weekend sales. With the government imposing lockdown on Saturdays also, the business would be hit by 60% to 65% as customers from other districts/states visit the city on weekends.”

President of hotel and restaurant association, Amarvir Singh and executive member, Amarjit Singh said that the hospitality sector has been the worst affected in the post lockdown period. “The restaurant owners were already receiving low footfall and only 20% to 25% of restaurants have been opened in the city after the lockdown. Further, the restaurants are also allowed to open till 8.30 pm only. The government should reconsider its decision,” he said.

Traders said that many small businesses are on the brink of a shutdown due to losses and if the lockdown continues for a few more months, the owners would be forced to shut business.

President of Ghumar mandi market association, Pawan Batra said, “Small traders will not be able to bear losses for a long time now and if lockdown restrictions continued for three more months, many shopkeepers will have to shut down their shops. This would also result in large scale unemployment and the crime graph would increase. Imposing restrictions on weekends will not serve the purpose.”

Salon owners said that they are facing huge losses due to weekend restrictions.

Owner of a beauty parlour at Mall road, Abhay Girdhar said, “Residents do not visit salons/barber shops on Tuesday and Thursday. And now the government has ordered lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. We were already receiving around 25% response and this decision would further affect our business.”

CP urges residents to stay at home at weekends

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal has urged people to venture out of their homes only when it is necessary. In a Facebook live session on Tuesday, the police chief said that according to new instructions issued by the state government, non-essential shops will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. He said that the CM announced weekend ‘stay at home’ in Ludhiana.

He also added that the police and district administration has roped in private hospitals also for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The city has 1,000 beds in private hospitals that have been reserved for coronavirus patients.

Residents on Facebook have appealed to the government to set a limit on bills charged by private hospitals from coronavirus patients, as there are complaints of fleecing by private hospitals. The police commissioner said that the government has already set a limit for private hospitals and no hospital overcharge from patients.