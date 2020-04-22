e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana grocer fined ₹5,000 for overcharging for milk packets

Ludhiana grocer fined ₹5,000 for overcharging for milk packets

The fine was imposed under Section 18 (2) of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Act, 2011

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The action was taken after a team of Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) along with food supply inspector conducted a raid at the store in Shimlapuri area of Ludhiana.
The action was taken after a team of Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) along with food supply inspector conducted a raid at the store in Shimlapuri area of Ludhiana. (HT Photo for representation)
         

A grocery store owner was fined ₹5,000 after he was found overcharging for milk packets on Wednesday.

The action was taken after a team of Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) along with food supply inspector conducted a raid at Kala Karyana Store in Basant Nagar of Shimlapuri and found the owner, Kuldeep Singh, charging ₹2 to ₹3 more than the MRP on each packet of milk.

VB senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rupinder Singh said, “There was a complaint regarding black-marketeering of grocery products in Basant Nagar, following which a police team along with food supply inspector Ajay Kumar conducted the raid.”

The fine was imposed under Section 18 (2) of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Act, 2011.

“It is a warning for all shopkeepers who are providing essential commodities. Those found overcharging will face strict action,” the SSP said.

top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities