Ludhiana grocer fined ₹5,000 for overcharging for milk packets

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:58 IST

A grocery store owner was fined ₹5,000 after he was found overcharging for milk packets on Wednesday.

The action was taken after a team of Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) along with food supply inspector conducted a raid at Kala Karyana Store in Basant Nagar of Shimlapuri and found the owner, Kuldeep Singh, charging ₹2 to ₹3 more than the MRP on each packet of milk.

VB senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rupinder Singh said, “There was a complaint regarding black-marketeering of grocery products in Basant Nagar, following which a police team along with food supply inspector Ajay Kumar conducted the raid.”

The fine was imposed under Section 18 (2) of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Act, 2011.

“It is a warning for all shopkeepers who are providing essential commodities. Those found overcharging will face strict action,” the SSP said.