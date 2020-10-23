e-paper
Ludhiana: Jagraon bridge beautification project gets MC approval

Ludhiana: Jagraon bridge beautification project gets MC approval

MC commissioner Pardep Sabharwal said that it would be done on the lines of the clock tower beautification project

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A meeting of the technical committee of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) was held on Thursday wherein the authorities approved the project to install lights at the newly constructed bow-string girder of the Jagraon bridge.

LSCL CEO-cum-MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said that it would be done on the lines of the clock tower beautification project.

A project to install a tricolour flag on the site was also approved. Further, even a project to deal with over 16 lakh tonnes of legacy waste dumped at the main dump site got approved.

