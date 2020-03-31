Ludhiana jail break: One escapee nabbed from langar queue

cities

Mar 31, 2020

Ludhiana jail break

Three days after four inmates escaped from the Ludhiana central jail, police on Tuesday arrested one of them while he was standing in a queue for langar in Dholewal.

Suraj Kumar, 26, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh who used to live in Kheri Dhandara village, is a convict, who is also facing multiple trials.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (East) Davinder Chaudhary said soon after the jail break, several police teams were formed which initiated intense search for the accused.

“We conducted several raids and were sure that the accused won’t be able to flee the city due to the curfew,” he added.

On Tuesday, the police received a tip-off that the accused had gone into hiding in Dholewal.

“When police raided the location, Suraj was found standing in a queue to get food (langar) being distributed by an NGO. During questioning, he told the police that they did not know about the curfew,” the ACP said.

The accused said they all got dispersed after getting out of the jail.

“He stayed at Transport Nagar for one day and then went to Dholewal. As he was starving and couldn’t get anything to eat due to curfew, he came out and stood in a queue for langar,” he added.

On asking about any possible involvement of outsider in the jail break, the ACP said that according to Suraj, nobody assisted them in coming out.

He said a hunt was on to nab the remaining accused.

“We are expecting to obtain more important information from Suraj during questioning,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that four inmates had escaped from the Ludhiana Central Jail after scaling a compound wall in the wee hours of Saturday.

The jail authorities came to know about the jail break in the morning during daily attendance.

Ravi Kumar, 24, of Samrala; Aman Kumar alias Deepak, 23, of Iqbal Nagar in Mandi Gobindgarh and Arashdeep Singh alias Seepa, 24, of Basti Ajit Nagar in Sangrur are yet to be arrested.