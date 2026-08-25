Advisory issued as waterlogging brings Delhi, Gurugram traffic to crawl; Check affected areas

Commuters faced major difficulties as vehicles moved at a crawl through waterlogged stretches. In view of the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory.

A day after heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi, several areas continued to reel under severe waterlogging on Tuesday. Large stretches of roads remained submerged, slowing traffic and triggering long jams across the city, as parts of the capital received another spell of rainfall this morning.

How has the recent rainfall affected traffic movement in Gurugram?

How has the recent rainfall affected traffic movement in Gurugram?

What actions were advised for commuters during heavy rain in Delhi?

What actions were advised for commuters during heavy rain in Delhi?

Which areas in Delhi are most affected by waterlogging after recent heavy rain?

Which areas in Delhi are most affected by waterlogging after recent heavy rain?

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning commuters that heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging at the Azad Market Railway Underpass, potentially affecting traffic movement.

Traffic may be diverted from the underpass if required. Commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch during heavy rain and use alternate routes.

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One diversion route is from Shastri Nagar/KD Chowk via Swami Narayan Marg, Kamal T-Point, New Rohtak Road, Rani Jhansi Road and Azad Market Chowk.

Another route is from Y-Point Kishan Ganj via Old Rohtak Road, Swami Narayan Marg, Kamal T-Point, New Rohtak Road, Rani Jhansi Road and Azad Market Chowk.

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Motorists have been asked to follow directions from traffic police personnel deployed in the area and plan their journeys accordingly.

Tree falls on Dwarka road Heavy rainfall also led to a tree falling on Main Road No. 201 in Dwarka, on the stretch from NSUT towards 3/13 Red Light.

The fallen tree has obstructed the smooth movement of traffic on the road. Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretch and take alternate routes to prevent inconvenience and congestion.