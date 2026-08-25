Advisory issued as waterlogging brings Delhi, Gurugram traffic to crawl; Check affected areas
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning commuters that heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging at the Azad Market Railway Underpass.
A day after heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi, several areas continued to reel under severe waterlogging on Tuesday. Large stretches of roads remained submerged, slowing traffic and triggering long jams across the city, as parts of the capital received another spell of rainfall this morning.
Commuters faced major difficulties as vehicles moved at a crawl through waterlogged stretches. In view of the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory.
Deep Dive
Azad Market underpass may face waterlogging
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning commuters that heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging at the Azad Market Railway Underpass, potentially affecting traffic movement.
Traffic may be diverted from the underpass if required. Commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch during heavy rain and use alternate routes.
Also read | ‘Every year, the same thing happens’: Rain lays bare Delhi’s civic gaps, again
One diversion route is from Shastri Nagar/KD Chowk via Swami Narayan Marg, Kamal T-Point, New Rohtak Road, Rani Jhansi Road and Azad Market Chowk.
Another route is from Y-Point Kishan Ganj via Old Rohtak Road, Swami Narayan Marg, Kamal T-Point, New Rohtak Road, Rani Jhansi Road and Azad Market Chowk.
Also read | Parts of capital on red alert as heavy showers return; check forecast
Motorists have been asked to follow directions from traffic police personnel deployed in the area and plan their journeys accordingly.
Tree falls on Dwarka road
Heavy rainfall also led to a tree falling on Main Road No. 201 in Dwarka, on the stretch from NSUT towards 3/13 Red Light.
The fallen tree has obstructed the smooth movement of traffic on the road. Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretch and take alternate routes to prevent inconvenience and congestion.
The affected location is Main Road No. 201, Dwarka, at coordinates 28.605792° N, 77.036713° E.
The Dwarka Traffic Circle has asked commuters to cooperate with traffic police personnel at the spot, follow their directions and drive with caution.
Gurugram traffic
Amid heavy rainfall in Gurugram, a traffic snarl was seen at NH-48 in the Narsinghpur area, news agency ANI reported.
IMD issues rain alert
According to the latest IMD update, moderate rain is expected at many places across Delhi, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely.
A red alert covers all 11 districts of the national capital -- Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, Shahdara, South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi and West Delhi. The IMD has also warned of moderate rain at many places, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated locations.
The weather conditions come a day after intense showers brought several parts of Delhi-NCR to a standstill.
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