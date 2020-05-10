Ludhiana legal services authority hands over face shields to police personnel

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:34 IST

District and sessions judge-cum-chariman of district legal services authority (DLSA), Ludhiana, Gurbir Singh, handed over face shields to police post in-charge at court complex here for the use of police personnel.

He said, “These face shields have been developed by Sukhjot Singh, a young engineer, at his factory to help those fighting against the Covid-19. They are reusable and would effectively protect personnel from viral infections.”

DSLA chairman appreciated Sukhjot’s work and requested others to contribute in the battle against coronavirus. Earlier, DLSA had handed over face shields to civil surgeon Ludhiana for the use of health workers.