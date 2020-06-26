e-paper
Ludhiana man booked for abducting teen girl from Balongi

Victum’s father alleged that his daughter was missing since June 18.

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The Balongi police have booked a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting an 18-year-old girl.

The accused has been identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana. The girl’s father told the police that Sunny abducted his daughter on June 18 after luring her with marriage. On his complaint, a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Balongi police station. Police are working to trace the accused and rescue the girl.

US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
India rejects as untenable Chinese claim on Ladakh’s Galwan valley
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
LAC standoff: Hope India meets China halfway, says Chinese ambassador
Telangana stops Covid-19 tests for 2 days as labs struggle with backlog
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
