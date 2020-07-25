e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man claims robbery of 200gm gold, cops suspect story

Ludhiana man claims robbery of 200gm gold, cops suspect story

Says was returning to his employer’s jewellery store with the gold when a vehicle hit his scooter and snatched the gold.

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A worker at a jewellery store on Friday claimed to have been robbed of 200gm gold by occupants of a vehicle that hit his scooter near Lakkar bridge.

However, after preliminary investigation, police suspect his claims and are probing further before registering a case.

Rakesh Shoor, owner of VR Gold, Sarafa Bazaar, said Tarsem Lal, 55, worked at his store for the past five years.

On Friday evening, Tarsem was returning to the store after collecting gold from two jewellery shops.

He claimed on his way back, a vehicle hit his scooter from behind, causing him to fall on the road. Meanwhile, the occupants of the vehicle snatched 200gm gold, worth Rs 10.5 lakh, from his pocket.

Shoor said a passerby informed him about the incident, following which he rushed to the spot and found Tarsem sitting on the roadside with an injured foot, and sounded the police.

Inspector Harjit Singh, SHO, Division Number 1 police station, said a motorcyclist was moving behind Tarsem’s scooter, as seen in the CCTV footage, and claims that he didn’t see anyone hitting the scooter or snatching gold from Tarsem. “We are investigating further before lodging an FIR,” he added.

