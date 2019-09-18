Ludhiana man tries to kidnap 2-yr-old girl sleeping outside house; arrested

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:04 IST

A 36-year-old man was caught red-handed while trying to kidnap a two-year-old girl outside her house in Rishi Nagar on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The girl sleeping outside on cot with her family when the incident took place.

The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh of Rishi Nagar.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed nearby shows the man passing by the area around 1am. He sees the family sleeping outside and leaves. A few minutes later, he returns with a cart and picks up the sleeping child. But just as he was about to take the girl away, her mother is seen waking up and snatching the child back. Another person sleeping on the charpoy nearby is then seen waking up and running in pursuit of the alleged thief who cycles away.

He was later nabbed by neighbours and handed over to the police.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, inspector Paramdeep Singh, PAU station house officer said the accused is unemployed and disinherited. The reason for the abduction bid is still not clear, he added.

Police have registered a case under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 23:55 IST