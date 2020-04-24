Ludhiana mandi officer’s daughter also tests positive

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:48 IST

Days after the district mandi officer (DMO) tested positive for Covid-19, her 35-year-old daughter was also found infected, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga confirmed.

The daughter who is posted as the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) of Doraha, is the seventh government official to have contracted the disease in Ludhiana. Two officials, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli and revenue department kanungo Gurmail Singh, had lost their battle to the virus last week, while three other cops are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district.

‘HAD BEEN IN QUARANTINE’

The DMO’s daughter had been in self-quarantine ever since her mother had tested positive for the virus on April 17. A police team had also sealed the street where her house is located.

As per health officials, she is asymptomatic as of now. Her five- year- old son and husband, a food supply official, are also stated to be asymptomatic. She said to be living in a joint family.

The 35-year-old had recently been in the news when she accused the Fortis Hospital authorities of forcibly confiscating her mother’s phone. She had also alleged that the hospital was not providing proper food or water to her mother.

MYSTERY SHROUDS THE DEATH OF FOOD SUPPLY DEPT OFFICIAL

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old food and civil supply department employee died under mysterious circumstances at the civil hospital of Friday morning. He was suffering from hypertension and diabetes. A clerk in the department of food and civil supplies located at the municipal corporation’s Zone-D office, he was deployed on Covid-19 duty.

As per the available information, he was unwell for the past 10 days and had proceeded on leave.

According to family members, the 46-year-old had been suffering from fever for the past four days. On Thursday, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) for treatment.

The family alleged that they had to take him to the civil hospital after they were told about the exorbitant treatment charges for Covid-19 suspected patients at the private facility.

His body has been kept in the mortuary and his swab samples have been taken for test.

The family members and two friends, who had rushed him to the hospital, have been told to remain in self quarantine till the arrival of the report. He was living on Churpur road.

Another person, who was rushed to DMC&H from Hoshiarpur, also died of heart attack.

1,378 TESTS SO FAR, 1,182 NEGATIVE

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said that so far 1,378 tests have been conducted in Ludhiana. The reports of 1,181 samples have been received and 1,141 have been found negative. So far, the city has 20 positive (three patients from other district). He said five patients, including one from Jalandhar, have been cured.

The DC added that the contact tracing of the DMO’s daughter has started.