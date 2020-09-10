Ludhiana MC commences construction of Giaspura main road

cities

Following protests by residents, the municipal corporation (MC) finally began the construction of Giaspura main road on Thursday, which has remained in bad shape for a long time.

The road is being constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore and the work is expected to be completed in 45 days. Mayor Balkar Sandhu and councillor Jaspal Giaspura inaugurated the road work.

The residents had been raising a hue and cry over the pathetic condition of all the three roads — including the main road (PSPCL office road), Oswal road and a road at the backside of Avon Cycles —leading to Giaspura area. Accidents, including overturning of loaded vehicles, were a frequent affair on these stretches due to deep potholes.

On August 11, members of Samajwadi Party had staged a protest against the state government and MC’s failure in constructing the roads. Following this, the residents of different areas, including Jeet Singh Colony, Azad Nagar and Amardas Colony, had also protested outside the office of area MLA Balvinder Singh Bains stating that the roads were in a bad condition for years and the authorities had failed to find a solution to the problem.

Councillor Jaspal Giaspura said, “The road construction had got delayed by three months due to a contractor who was laying sewer lines on the stretch. He did not complete the work, so the task was handed over to a different contractor. The road construction work commenced on Thursday and will be completed in 45 days. It will be a huge relief for the residents. Re-carpeting and other road repairs would be started in the coming days.”