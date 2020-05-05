Ludhiana MC forms 100 teams to ferry migrants to stations

cities

Updated: May 05, 2020 03:36 IST

With migrants set to leave for the home states in special trains started by the government, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has constituted 100 teams to ferry them to the railway station from their houses.

As many as 100 buses are expected to run in a day, ferrying 1,200-1,500 migrants. To ensure social distancing, only 30 labourers would be in a bus at a time.

As per the MC officials, six trains are expected run from Ludhiana junction and every train would ferry 1,200-1,500 passengers.

Each MC team would have a leader and would constitute two health workers/volunteers and two police personnel.

The teams would be working in two shifts with 50 buses in each shift and each bus would be sanitised after every round. Thermal scanner would be provided to health workers/volunteers for conducting screening of labourers before they catch the bus and a certificate would be issued to the labourer.

MC Commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar conducted a meeting with the staff on Monday and as per the orders issued in this regard, police station wise list of workers who have registered themselves for going back home. The list would further be bifurcated and every team would have a list of 30 workers living in the same area/location and same destination (state).

Teams would also be deputed for alerting the labourers over phone so that they are ready before the bus arrives. It would be mandatory for the labourer to keep the pass in their mobile phones.

TICKETS TO BE ISSUED IN BUSES

The teams would issue railway tickets to the labourers in the bus so that they don’t need to gather at the ticket counter. The MC teams would receive the tickets a day before arrival of the train.

The money collected and remaining tickets would be handed over to the nodal officer deputed at the railway station. The teams would be apprised about the fair before commencing the operation.