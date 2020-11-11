e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC seeks FIR against 29 shopkeepers for encroaching on roads

Ludhiana MC seeks FIR against 29 shopkeepers for encroaching on roads

The MC officials said that in January this year, erring shopkeepers were warned of legal action and now a reminder has been sent to the police department to lodge FIRs against them.

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Taking a tough stance against encroachments on city roads/street portion, the municipal corporation (MC) has written to the police department seeking an FIR against 29 shopkeepers/scrap dealers in different areas falling under Zone B of the civic body.

Legal action has been recommended against seven shopkeepers in the Ghoda colony and Bihari colony near Cheema Chowk, 18 shopkeepers at Chimney road near Samrala chowk, two at GT road near Transport Nagar, and two in Industrial area A.

MC Tehbazaari inspector, Naresh Kumar said, “In 2012, the Punjab and Haryana high court had said that strict action should be taken against encroachments and regular challans should be issued. If the encroachers remain adamant then legal action was recommended against them.”

The MC officials said that in January this year, erring shopkeepers were warned of legal action and now a reminder has been sent to the police department to lodge FIRs against them.

MC secretary, Neeraj Jain said, “Strict action is being taken against encroachers and joint teams of MC and police are regularly conducting anti-encroachment drives in the city.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that after Diwali, action will also be taken against encroachments done by street vendors as the MC does not want to play a spoilsport during the festival. Regular anti-encroachment drives will be conducted by the civic body and police. The vendors will only be allowed to put up stalls at the sites earmarked for establishing vending zones in the city, the mayor said.

