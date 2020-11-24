e-paper
Ludhiana MC tries for the third time to auction 5 parking lots

Received minimum required bids for four parking lots and none for the fifth one; auction likely to be held in a week.

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

In its third attempt to auction five parking lots in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) opened technical bids for the tenders on Tuesday.

While three bidders each came forward for the parking lots at Feroze Gandhi market, Bhadaur House and multi-storey parking near MC’s Zone A office; two bids were received for the BRS Nagar market parking and none for that at the Model Town extension market, primarily due to its low footfall.

The parking lot at Sarabha Nagar Block-I market was auctioned for Rs 4.3 lakh on November 17.

Currently managing the parking lots on its own, the civic body has been trying to auction these since October. Minimum three bidders are required to conduct an e-auction, but the number could not be met on the last two occasions.

Authorities said as per rules, if even a single bidder comes forward for the third time, MC can go ahead with the e-auction.

The multi-storey parking has a reserve price of Rs 80.5 lakh and those in BRS Nagar Rs 18.5 lakh, Bhadaur House Rs 27.5 lakh and Feroze Gandhi market Rs 80.1 lakh.

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said, “The technical bids were opened on Tuesday and these bids will now be scrutinised. The date of auction has not been finalised yet, but it is likely to be held within a week. The final decision will be taken by higher authorities.”

