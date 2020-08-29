Ludhiana: Petrol pump worker attacked, robbed for refusing to give fuel in bottle

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:56 IST

A petrol pump employee was robbed of Rs 15,000 in cash and attacked with sharp-edged weapons after he refused to give two men petrol in a bottle.

The victim, identified as Gurwinder Singh, 30, is a resident of Guru Nanak Colony-B, and works at a filling station located opposite Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College.

In his complaint to the police, Gurwinder said on Friday night, he and three other employees were working at the petrol pump when two men arrived there on a scooter and asked for petrol in a bottle.

However, he turned them down as it was not allowed. This led to an argument and the duo also punched and kicked him before leaving.

Around 15 minutes later, he saw the same men with their accomplices passing by the filling station from canal side towards Gill village.

Soon after, around 10 men arrived on motorcycles and suddenly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, before fleeing with Rs 15,000 in cash.

“The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed at the filling station. The victim managed to note down the registration number of the men’s scooter. We have detained two suspects and initiated further investigation after registering a case,” said inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO at the Dehlon police station.