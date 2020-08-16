e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana police re-launch hassle-free FIR scheme for theft, snatching cases

Ludhiana police re-launch hassle-free FIR scheme for theft, snatching cases

Police have invited residents to send their complaints regarding theft, snatchings and vehicle theft at the e-mail address: cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in.

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The local police re-launched the “hassle-free FIR scheme” after nine months on Sunday.

Police have invited residents to send their complaints regarding theft, snatchings and vehicle theft at the e-mail address: cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said FIRs through this medium will be registered within 24 hours, and complainants will be informed through e-mail and text message, adding that the cases will be registered automatically without any questions.

The police chief added that this will reduce the grievances of the public who sometimes had to run from pillar to post to get their FIRs registered in such matters. In the last nine months, about 100 FIRs were registered under this scheme after receiving complaints via e-mails.

In matrimonial disputes and fraud cases, FIRs will be registered only after preliminary inquiry to ascertain the facts, as is the current practice.

However, if such complaints are still pending and no FIRs were lodged, complainants can send an e-mail.

The e-mail must include the complainant’s name, father’s or husband’s name, address, email address, mobile number, place, date and time of the incident, and details of the accused (if any).

The police had first launched the scheme on November 5, 2019.

