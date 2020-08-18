Ludhiana records 266 new Covid-19 cases, 8 more deaths

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:42 IST

As many as 266 tested positive for coronavirus and eight lost their lives on Tuesday. The Covid-19 death toll has mounted to 262 and the infection tally reached 7,089.

The active cases stand at 2,063. As many as 4,761 patients have recovered from the virus.

AIG (crime) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu and SDM Jagraon Narinder Singh were among those who tested Covid-19 positive today. He is undergoing treatment at DMC&H.

Fatalities include a 63-year-old woman of Jain Colony near Daba Road, a 56-year-old man from Aman Nagar near Jalandhar Bypass, a 59-year-old woman of Model Town, a 70-year-old man from Vishkarma Colony, a 45-year-old woman from Kot Mangal Singh, a 27-year-old man from Thrike village and a 75-year-old man from Durgapuri.

Panic grips Daba area after death of a man, two sons

Panic gripped Daba area of the city after a man and his two sons, who own a cinema hall at Daba Road, died within a week, due to sudden cardiac arrest. After the cases surfaced, the health department collected the samples of the family to get their Covid-19 tests done.

The matter came to light after traffic marshal Mandeep Keshav shared the video of the man identified as Nirmal Singh, 90, who died after the death of his two sons Narinder, 68 and Pritpal Singh, 66.

Keshav while performing last rites of the deceased as per the Covid-19 protocol, said that the samples of all the family members were collected and the results were awaited. “It is indeed a mystery as to how three members of a family passed away within a week,” he said.

Keshav said that the family had contacted him to perform the last rites of Nirmal Singh.

On the other hand, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that he has yet to receive the report pertaining to the death of three persons.

76 BJP workers booked for lockdown violations

Division Number 3 police have 76 workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for violating state directives for maintaining social distancing.

ASI Jagdish Raj, who lodged an FIR in the matter said that the BJP workers had staged a protest against the ruling government over illicit liquor near Shagun Palace at Samrala road on Monday.

He added that the protestors did not follow social distancing norms following which a case under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the IPC has been lodged against them.