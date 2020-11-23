e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana records coldest November day in 14 years

Ludhiana records coldest November day in 14 years

Mercury dropped to 22.6°C, which is three degrees below normal, says weather department.

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A cyclist on his way under a partially cloudy sky on the PAU campus in Ludhiana on Monday.
A cyclist on his way under a partially cloudy sky on the PAU campus in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The city on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 22.6°C, the lowest for a November day since 2006.

The weather department has forecast cloudy skies through the week, which will cause the day and night temperatures to reduce further.

“It was on November 23 in 2006 last that the city had recorded a day temperature of 21.5°C. Since then, it was only on Monday that the mercury dropped to 22.6°C, which is three degrees below normal,” said Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head of department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, said snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and northerly winds were leading to a dip in temperatures, which will drop further in the coming days.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 22°C and 24°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 12°C.

top news
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Next Covid-19 peak in Mumbai will impact both slums and high-rises: BMC
Next Covid-19 peak in Mumbai will impact both slums and high-rises: BMC
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In