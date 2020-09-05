e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana’s Covid toll rises to 474 with 14 deaths, 300 test positive

Ludhiana’s Covid toll rises to 474 with 14 deaths, 300 test positive

While 63 deaths have been reported in the past four days, the number of fatalities was much lower at 32 for the corresponding period in August

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The district's Covid-19 tally stands at 11,214, the highest in Punjab.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

As many 14 Ludhiana residents lost the battle to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the death toll to 474.

While 63 deaths have been reported in the past four days, the number of fatalities was much lower at 32 for the corresponding period in August.

The district’s Covid-19 tally also to 11,214, with 300 residents testing positive on Friday. Of the total count, Ludhiana has 1, 743 active patients, while 8,997 people have recovered from the virus.

The latest fatalities included 10 men and four women.

The female patients were a 62-year-old from Doraha, a 61-year-old from Sandhu Nagar, a 59-year-old from New Kundanpuri and a 57-year-old from Guru Nanak Colony.

The male decease include a 65-year-old from Haibowal, a 64-year-old from Daba, a 62-year-old from Gurdev Nagar, a 61-year-old from Chimini Road, Khanna; a 55-year-old from Jodhan village, a 54-year-old from Haibowal Kalan, a 48-year-old from Sahnewal, a 45-year-old from Tibba Road, a 45-year-old from Manjeet Nagar, Tibba; and a 35-year-old from Kanganwal village.

Among those who tested positive are 115 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 33 are contacts of positive patients and 73 patients were referred from the outpatient departments. As many as 14 patients are healthcare workers.

Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
