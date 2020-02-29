Ludhiana: SAI expels four erring handball players

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:25 IST

After photos of a group of handball players drinking alcohol and creating a ruckus in the hostel of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre in Ludhiana surfaced on social media , the authorities have expelled four of them.

The players who have been expelled include Sonu, Vikas and Jasbir, all of Haryana; and Gurlal of Fazilka. The fifth player–Manjit–was already expelled in December. The decision came from the SAI headquarters after an inquiry by the senior officials five days back.

Meanwhile, headquarters officials have also served a show-cause notice to local SAI authorities, demanding an explanation about the incident.

The incident came to light on February 23 when a Judo player, Varinder Pal Singh, sent an email to the senior authorities of SAI at Chandigarh and Delhi, complaining against the Ludhiana SAI staff for negligence in performing their duty. Singh had also attached the said pictures of the handball players. “The photos of these handball players consuming alcohol within the SAI training centre hostel has raised questions about the working of staff at the centre,” the complaint read.

“While government is encouraging sportspersons to stay away from drugs and alcohol, the players here are unabashedly consuming alcohol within the hostel. Such activities have an adverse effect on other players too. Authorities take action against defaulters,” he said.

On February 24, two officials from the SAI Regional Centre, UT, had visited Ludhiana centre to hold an inquiry and record the statement of all players. On the same day, two security personnel were dismissed and the players were suspended until receiving the orders of seniors after an inquiry. Handball coach at Ludhiana centre, Inderjit Singh, confirmed the development.