Ludhiana: Special drive launched to sanction claims of IGST refunds/drawbacks

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:15 IST

The customs department launched a special drive to sanction claims of integrated goods and service tax (IGST) refunds/drawbacks to ensure the smooth transportation of container trucks for essential commodities.

As a trade facilitation measure, an amount of ₹96.15crore was sanctioned as IGST refund for 2,309 shipping bills and an amount of ₹31.36crore was sanctioned as drawback for 6,770 shipping bills to exporters with effect from March 20 till date.

Ludhiana commissioner of customs AS Ranga said, “The drive was launched by the assistant commissioner (refund) to facilitate the sanctioning of claims of IGST refunds/drawbacks.”

He said, “Numerous public notices were issued regarding measures to improve trade facilitation amid the lockdown. Most importantly, the late filing fee in respect of bills of entry was waived off. This proved to be a major relief to all the importers and they saved a substantial amount which would have otherwise been added to their cost.”

Ranga said that the department is also ensuring paperless movement of documents and the importers have been asked to upload their import documents on the E-Sanchit portal only.

“Customs is one of the 22 essential services notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi. Therefore, we are taking all the measures and precautions for the smooth functioning of the department. Firstly, we got the curfew passes issued to all our staff including customs house agents, custodians, labour contractors, surveyors and others. Later, while discharging duty, it is being ensured that proper hygiene levels are maintained in all the offices of customs. Entry in the office is allowed only after thermal scanning and sanitisation of the visitor/staff. The vehicles entering the premises are also sanitised. Fumigation of the office and premises is being done regularly with the support of the municipal corporation,” he said.

He added that a wellness committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of joint commissioner Parul Garg. The committee is looking after the day-to-day needs of the customs department, Ludhiana, and is ensuring that optimum hygiene standards are being maintained.