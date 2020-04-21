e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Special drive launched to sanction claims of IGST refunds/drawbacks

Ludhiana: Special drive launched to sanction claims of IGST refunds/drawbacks

The late filing fee in respect of bills of entry was waived off, which proved to be a major relief to all the importers.

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
AS Ranga, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana
AS Ranga, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana (ht photo)
         

The customs department launched a special drive to sanction claims of integrated goods and service tax (IGST) refunds/drawbacks to ensure the smooth transportation of container trucks for essential commodities.

As a trade facilitation measure, an amount of ₹96.15crore was sanctioned as IGST refund for 2,309 shipping bills and an amount of ₹31.36crore was sanctioned as drawback for 6,770 shipping bills to exporters with effect from March 20 till date.

Ludhiana commissioner of customs AS Ranga said, “The drive was launched by the assistant commissioner (refund) to facilitate the sanctioning of claims of IGST refunds/drawbacks.”

He said, “Numerous public notices were issued regarding measures to improve trade facilitation amid the lockdown. Most importantly, the late filing fee in respect of bills of entry was waived off. This proved to be a major relief to all the importers and they saved a substantial amount which would have otherwise been added to their cost.”

Ranga said that the department is also ensuring paperless movement of documents and the importers have been asked to upload their import documents on the E-Sanchit portal only.

“Customs is one of the 22 essential services notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi. Therefore, we are taking all the measures and precautions for the smooth functioning of the department. Firstly, we got the curfew passes issued to all our staff including customs house agents, custodians, labour contractors, surveyors and others. Later, while discharging duty, it is being ensured that proper hygiene levels are maintained in all the offices of customs. Entry in the office is allowed only after thermal scanning and sanitisation of the visitor/staff. The vehicles entering the premises are also sanitised. Fumigation of the office and premises is being done regularly with the support of the municipal corporation,” he said.

He added that a wellness committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of joint commissioner Parul Garg. The committee is looking after the day-to-day needs of the customs department, Ludhiana, and is ensuring that optimum hygiene standards are being maintained.

top news
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities