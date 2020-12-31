e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Traffic jams, diversions mark New Year’s Eve

Ludhiana: Traffic jams, diversions mark New Year’s Eve

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

 Residents faced a tough time amid traffic jams that were witnessed at several areas of the city on the New Year’s eve on Tuesday. 

As residents thronged restaurants, malls, roadside eateries and markets to usher in 2020, a huge rush of vehicles was witnessed on the city roads resulting in traffic snarls. 

Traffic jams were witnessed from 4pm onwards on Ferozepur Road, Mall Road, Malhar Road, Dugri, Model Town. Many people had parked their vehicles haphazardly on Malhar Road and other approaching lanes which caused congestion.

Due to security reasons, police had installed barricades on the roads leading to Sarabha Nagar Market, restricting the entry of four-wheelers. Cops deployed at several road intersection points remained busy throughout the evening in regulating the flow of traffic. 

A resident of Sarabha Nagar, Pushpinder Singh, said roads should not be barricaded and the parking space of markets should be utilised. “There is no separate space for parking due to which, people park their vehicles on roadsides,” he added. 

A BRS Nagar resident, Himanshu Gupta, said on every New Year’s eve, residents face inconvenience due to traffic jams. “Police are unable to chalk out plans to manage the flow of traffic. Even citizens are responsible for jams. They are not patient and create chaos by breaking traffic rules,” he added.

Residents laud police’s ‘No Vehicle Zone’ initiative

The police had made Sarabha Nagar market a ‘no-vehicle zone’, an initiative which was lauded by residents. They expressed satisfaction that due to no rush of vehicles in the market area and presence of police personnel, no episodes of hooliganism were witnessed.

top news
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities