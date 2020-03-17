Ludhiana: Two extortion accused land in police net after 21 months

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:34 IST

Two persons wanted in an extortion case were finally arrested on Tuesday after 21 months since an FIR was registered against them.

The accused are Pawan Kumar alias Pappu and Rahul. However, their accomplices are yet to be caught, police said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh said the court had declared them proclaimed offenders (POs) on January 28.

“On Tuesday, the PO staff received a tip-off that the accused were in the city. Following the information, a team arrested Pawan from Dhuri Lines area and Rahul from Shimlapuri. Four more accomplices of the accused are yet to be nabbed,” he added.

On June 2, 2018, a senior leader of Bhartiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj, Ashwani Sahota, had lodged a complaint at Division Number 8 police station against unidentified persons who he said were collecting donations for construction of a temple various people in his name.

The police had then registered a case under sections 419, 384 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his complaint, Sahota had alleged that some unidentified accused had collected donations in his name, without him authorising anyone to do so.

Sahota said the accused had approached Singra textiles in Ghumar Mandi, Universal Interiors, Hotel Onn, Sukhvir Enterprises and other businesses.

The accused were captured in surveillance cameras installed in the offices where they went. The police identified the accused from CCTV footage, the police said.