e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana veggie vendor’s murder solved with arrest of 2 addicts

Ludhiana veggie vendor’s murder solved with arrest of 2 addicts

Third accused still on the run; accused used to commit back-to-back robberies for arranging drug money

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
On May 20, the trio had intercepted the victim, Ramu, 30, near Malhi filling station with an intention to rob him. When the victim resisted, the accused stabbed him in the chest, killing him on the spot. Following this, they took his purse and fled from the spot.
On May 20, the trio had intercepted the victim, Ramu, 30, near Malhi filling station with an intention to rob him. When the victim resisted, the accused stabbed him in the chest, killing him on the spot. Following this, they took his purse and fled from the spot. (istock)
         

Three days after a vegetable vendor was stabbed to death, police have arrested two of the accused. Their third accomplice, however, managed to flee.

The accused, identified as Nitin Varma alias Nik of Durgapuri, Rohan Kumar Verma of Ranjodh Park of Haibowal Kalan, and Tarun Kumar alias Bumb of Jassiyan Colony of Haibowal, who is yet to be arrested, are addicts and took to crime to meet their need for drugs.

On May 20, the trio had intercepted the victim, Ramu, 30, near Malhi filling station with an intention to rob him. When the victim resisted, the accused stabbed him in the chest, killing him on the spot. Following this, they took his purse and fled from the spot.

“The accused are drug addicts and so desperate that they used to execute crime back to back for money. A day after murdering the vegetable vendor, the accused had also robbed a woman of Rs 5,000. On March 18, they had robbed a man of Rs 7,000 in Haibowal,” said Haibowal station house officer, inspector Mohan Lal.

“The accused are already facing trial in at least six cases of snatching and hatching conspiracy of robbery,”he added.

They have now been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have recovered the scooter used in the crime. They had earlier found the victim’s Aadhar card and curfew pass.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In