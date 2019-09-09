Ludhiana woman, kin booked on fraud charges

cities

The Nabha Sadar police have booked a woman, her mother and brother on fraud charges after she allegedly severed ties with her husband and in-laws after settling in Canada. Her husband is still residing in India.

Her father-in-law, Hardial Singh, of Ladhaheri village in Nabha, said that Simranjit Kaur, of Ludhiana, had scored well in her IELTS exams after which they had fixed her marriage with their son.

According to his statement, they sponsored her papers to Canada in 2014. After a few months, she returned to India for the marriage and went back to Canada within a couple of days.

“After the marriage, we sent money to Simranjit twice for payment of her fees after which she stopped answering our calls and went incommunicado despite being married to my son,” he said.

He added that they spent ₹30 lakh to help her settle in Canada but “she didn’t move the papers for her husband to settle there with her. “Neither did she divorce him,” he said.

“When we sent her a message through some relatives, asking for divorce, she asked for alimony and her mother lodged fake complaints against us. After this, we had to approach the police,” he added.

Nabha Sadar station house officer (SHO) Jai Inder Singh Randhawa said that the matter is being investigated and a case has been registered after getting sanction from the senior superintendent of police (SSP) office.

Simranjit, her mother Ramandeep Kaur, and her brother Deepinder Singh have been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

